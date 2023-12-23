Sun & Sand Sports Grand Launch Weekend in Malaysia

The struggle is real when you’re fond of various sports brands, but they’re all so far away from each other to shop for – we don’t wanna choose sides eh! Thankfully, there’s a brand new sports chain in town that has everything for all your sports needs, with over 21 brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour in one place! Sun & Sand Sports, the Middle East’s BIGGEST sports chain, has finally landed in Malaysia, and they’re inviting everyone to their Grand Launch Weekend from 3 – 7 January 2024 @ Centre Court, Mid Valley. Plus, there’s a chance for everyone to win their share of RM50,000 worth of prizes! Here’s everything you need to know about your one-stop sporting goods store and their Grand Launch Weekend: 1. The start of a fulfilling fitness journey SSS branch in Pavilion Bukit Jalil This may be your first time knowing about Sun & Sand Sports (SSS), but in reality, it’s been around since 1979! It started out in Dubai, UAE, and has since grown into the biggest sports retailer and distributor in the Middle Eas





WORLDOFBUZZ » / 🏆 19. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

16-Year-Old Arysha Haya Kanda Makes History in Equestrian SportsArysha Haya Kanda, a 16-year-old Malaysian, is breaking records and winning medals in equestrian sports. She recently became Malaysia's first individual medallist in the Asian Junior Championships and is proving to be the most promising young talent in the field.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysia's Top Singer Siti Nurhaliza Wins Shopee Super Celebrity AwardMalaysia's top singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin wins Shopee Super Celebrity award for the first time and shares her experience at the recent grand affair.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Another record-breaking dayKota Kinabalu: It was a remarkable day for athletics in the 10th Sabah Games as six more meet records tumbled at the Tuaran Sports Complex on Thursday.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

GTA VI Confirmed Next-Gen Only, Skipping PC At LaunchRockstar Games has confirmed that, at least at launch, the company’s long-awaited open-world crime sim, Grand Theft Auto VI, will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only, with no mention of a PC version.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Meraque Group partners with Malaysian government to empower youth in robotics and drone trainingMeraque Group signs MoU with Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia to provide education and skills training in robotics and drone solutions. The partnership aims to develop youth skills in drone training workshops and utilize facilities across all branches of Institut Latihan Kemahiran Belia Negara. Meraque Academy focuses on exposure to UAV/drone industries and community engagement.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

The Week's Most Interesting Video Game NewsThe long awaited (official) debut of Grand Theft Auto 6 is nearly upon us, Starfield is shedding like a bad wig, and Coral Island has hunks in every direction. These are the week’s most interesting perspectives on the wild, wonderful, and sometimes weird world of video game news.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »