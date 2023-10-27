Sultan Mizan chairs Conference of Rulers’ Special Meeting to elect 17th Agong

: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, today chaired the 263rd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers to elect the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Timbalan (Deputy) Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and all Malay Rulers except Kelantan and Perlis attended the special meeting, which began at 10.10 am. The Malay Rulers in attendance were the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar; Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah; Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir; and Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

The Malay Rulers posed for a group photograph upon their arrival prior to the meeting and election process. The special meeting ended about an hour later, and the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal is expected to announce the result of the election this evening. headtopics.com

The special meeting is called as Al-Sultan Abdullah's reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will come to an end on Jan 30 next year. Al-Sultan Abdullah ascended the federal throne on Jan 31, 2019, after being elected to hold the office of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Conference of Rulers' special meeting on Jan 24 of the same year. - Bernama

