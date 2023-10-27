Sultan Mizan chairs Conference of Rulers' special meeting to elect 17th Agong

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine

Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedYang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah seen here with Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at Istana Negara October 27, 2023.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and all Malay Rulers except Kelantan and Perlis attended the special meeting, which began at 10.10am. The Malay Rulers in attendance were the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar; Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah; Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir; and Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.The Malay Rulers posed for a group photograph upon their arrival prior to the meeting and election process. headtopics.com

The special meeting ended about an hour later, and the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal is expected to announce the result of the election this evening. The special meeting is called as Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will come to an end on January 30 next year.Al-Sultan Abdullah ascended the federal throne on January 31, 2019, after being elected to hold the office of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Conference of Rulers’ special meeting on January 24 of the same year. ― Bernama

Read more:

malaymail »

Sultan of Johor chairs 262nd Meeting of Conference of RulersKUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, chaired the 262nd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara her... Read more ⮕

Sultan of Johor chairs 262nd meeting of Conference of RulersKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, chaired the 262nd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara here today. The... Read more ⮕

Johor Sultan chairs 262nd meeting of the Conference of RulersA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

As end of reign draws near, Al-Sultan Abdullah expresses his gratitude to Malay RulersKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his gratitude for the support of the Malay Rulers today for... Read more ⮕

Al-Sultan Abdullah expresses gratitude to Malay RulersA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Al-Sultan Abdullah expresses his gratitude to Malay RulersKUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) expressed his gratitude for the support of the Malay ... Read more ⮕