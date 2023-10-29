Success: The Insight Story – Set goals, and break through barriers

) shares his experiences and views withMy life experience has helped me to persevere even in the face of rejection as I’ve learned that rejection isn’t personal. Most of the time, it is important for us to focus on what we can bring to the table in any negotiation. I also assume the best in all situations that I encounter. This perspective has helped me to be a go-getter and a leader who sets the roadmap for a three-to-five-year plan.

This is why we put a lot of emphasis in growing them through a system that we have implemented at ARB. Through this, we help them to adapt to the consistently evolving world, train them with the needed skills and future-focus determination.

I believe that the digital revolution over the next decade will focus on harnessing converging technologies in order to create an inclusive, human-centred future. What I mean by this is that these new technologies will allow us to have the opportunity to work on things that matter to our lives. headtopics.com

While we’re still in the early days of this evolution, I am confident that artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually eradicate the inequality that we’re seeing today and push mankind into an inclusive growth that is sustainable.

I believe we’re already in the next phase of technological evolution. With big data, faster digital network and AI, this will accelerate our shift into the next technological breakthrough. However, as mentioned before, I believe this next evolution will focus on empowering every individual and organisations to be better. It is about what technology can do for humanity.There is a huge potential in the industry, and we want to be a part of this growth over the next five years. headtopics.com

Earth Heir: helping local artisans gain financial successEntering its 10th year, this social enterprise helps local artisans grow their business and become financially independent. Read more ⮕

Rugby-South Africans call for holiday as they revel in World Cup successScam park syndicates are luring many unaware Malaysians with high-paying jobs around the world. Read more ⮕

PM launches ‘Anwar Triumphs’, the story of his arduous, remarkable journeyKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the book Anwar Triumphs, written by prominent Australian criminal lawyer, Mark Trowell KC. The book... Read more ⮕

Competitive, versatile grads source of pride for UTP - VC Prof Mohamed IbrahimSERI ISKANDAR: While Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has achieved numerous accolades that reflect the university’s pride, true success for a unive... Read more ⮕

Military exercise, close cooperation proof of strong Malaysia-Indonesia diplomatic defence relations, says infantry commanderKALABAKAN, Oct 29 — The cooperation and success of the Malindo Kekar Exercise, which has been carried out by the Malaysian Army (TDM) and the Indonesian National Army (TNI)... Read more ⮕

Elderly M’sian mum belittles son for being a factory worker despite being her caregiverGROWING up as a kid with parents that focus only solely on their child’s accomplishment as success is undoubtedly difficult. Time and time again, we’v... Read more ⮕