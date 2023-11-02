Style Watch: Malaysian violinist Martin Looi keeps it fashionably smart

“It usually just takes me a few minutes to throw everything on and I’m out the door either straight to a performance or meeting a prospective client.” Hailing from Melaka, Looi performs for gala dinners, award nights, anniversaries, launchings, private events and corporate functions.
He started learning the violin at five-years-old. He then went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in audio engineering (2020) at the Australian Institute of Music in Sydney, Australia.During his studies, he has also worked as a studio musician for local artistes such as Aubrey Suwito, Alyph, Sonaone, Joe Flizzow, Vince Chong and Jaclyn Victor.“My job is undoubtedly a major reason why I do spend more time and effort than in the past in keeping myself well-groomed,” he shares.
“More than that, however, I find the routine of doing so helps build self-discipline and introduces an element of consistency and order in my life.”Yes, because I think the fit and comfort of a bespoke tailored suit is incomparable. It all started when I was invited to perform at a concert and I put on my first bespoke suit because I wanted to look the part – and here we are today.
Streetwear has become a huge trend, where it is even embraced by luxury fashion houses. How do you view the trend, versus the classic look? I believed that while it’s fashionable now, it might not necessarily still be around in the long run. Classics are classics for a reason. However, streetwear is still something I would want to try out. I will be wearing a more artsy, casual outfit designed by Melinda Looi (of no familial relation), in my upcoming instrumental album cover – to be released before the end of the year.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
HYPEMY: Elevate Your Style With The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 & Galaxy Watch6 ClassicIn a world where personalization and self-expression are paramount, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic emerge as the ultimate embodiment of
Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕