Study: Technical debt stalls growth and transformation for nearly half of global businesses

By Digital News Asia October 30, 2023Lack of awareness significantly affects leaders' ability to manage technical debt
Tech debt is the implied cost of rework caused by choosing an"inferior but quick" solution over the"right" technology solution. In other words, while a past investment may have worked in the moment, it could fail to hold up well over time, the company said in a statement.
In a global survey of 750 C-suite information and technology executives commissioned by DXC Leading Edge, a team of experienced practitioners who create progressive thought leadership focused on business transformation.research makes the case for reframing tech debt from a problem that needs to be solved to something that needs to be tackled as part of any organisation’s modernisation efforts. headtopics.com
Michael Corcoran, global lead, Analytics & Engineering, said, “We’re at a point in time where technology innovation is rapidly accelerating. The way we build, grow, and enable our teams and customers is changing and with that, our approach to managing the process of modernisation must as well.
The survey indicates that lack of awareness among business leaders significantly affects their ability to manage technical debt. It highlighted that executives are clear about the barriers that hinder modernisation efforts in their organisations; 47% of respondents rated knowledge barriers as very or extremely significant, and 38% did the same for cultural barriers. headtopics.com
Dave Reid, research director of DXC Leading Edge, expressed that technical debt is a longstanding issue at the intersection of business and technology. It is well-known but often poorly understood.