Study: Over 6 Million M'sians Can't Afford Entire Home Rentals, Partitioned Rooms Still a Necessity

Of course, the raids by the authorities are for room rentals at the extreme end of the spectrum and it is worth noting that not all partitioned room rentals are in such a horrid condition.

Furthermore, according to a recent study by rental property management site iBilik, the unfortunate truth about these partitioned room rentals, especially in the cities, is that they are actually a necessity.

In the study, iBilik said that the recent media reports on partitioned rooms and disciplinary actions taken by KPKT have fed into an inaccurate narrative surrounding partitioned rooms. iBilik further elaborated that over 6 million Malaysians currently rely on full or partitioned room rentals. headtopics.com

This number is largely made up of students in tertiary education and young working adults aged 18 to 39 who have virtually no opportunity to access an entire house or apartment. In fact, based on its survey of over 20,000 respondents, there’s a high demand for room rentals in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor – over half of them aged under 30 – with a monthly rental budget of only between RM300 and RM600.

For reference, the lowest median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Kuala Lumpur is RM1,400 per month. Besides that, iBilik also would like to debunk the myth that all partitioned rooms are tiny, saying that the average partitioned room is actually 80 square feet. headtopics.com

Hence, iBilik touted how partitioned rooms and room rentals can bridge the gap for affordable housing for those who cannot afford to rent an entire unit for themselves by providing smaller and cheaper spaces.