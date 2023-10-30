Studies on proposed Public Defenders Act ready by year-end

Azalina Othman Said said the committee studying the proposal will take into account the impact on existing laws in Malaysia, which may need to be amended. (Azalina Othman Said pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Findings from studies on the proposed Public Defenders Act to enable legal aid services in criminal cases for the less privileged are expected to be completed by the end of the year. The committee formed to oversee the proposed act is conducting a comparative study of the legal framework for public defence in countries like Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and the UK, said law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said.

She said the committee will take into account the best practices in foreign countries related to public defence and the impact on existing laws in Malaysia, especially the Legal Aid Act 1971 (Act 26) and the Legal Profession Act 1976 (Act 166). headtopics.com

She was speaking while winding up the debate on the 2024 supply bill at the policy level for the ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today. On Feb 24, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, when presenting the revised 2023 budget, announced that the government would closely examine an initiative to enact a special Act to provide free legal aid for criminal cases to the less privileged.

