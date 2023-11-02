Students in Negeri Sembilan Get Food Poisoning After Eating Rotten Eggs, MARA Denies Claims

“How could they do that? This is not the 1st time. Can the management please terminate the employees? Many students who are expected to sit for exams are now ill!”Despite being abroad, MARA chairman, Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki posted on his Facebook and assured the public that the investigation has been carried out immediately to make sure that history does not repeat itself.

“I have strict code when it comes to the well-being of the students – no compromise to those who take food preparation lightly!”Dr. Asyraf also said that if the claims are proven to be true, strict actions will be taken against the vendor and their contract will be terminated immediately.

“The cleanliness is on par and they handled the food according to the standards set,” said the Health office. However, the Health Office and the management of the school have given the vendors some reminders regarding the incident.

Additionally, MARA also told the parents not to worry and that they are always welcome to contact the school for more information on the matter. We’re glad that no one is seriously affected and hopefully, this will serve as a reminder to all vendors out there to be more mindful in handling the food.Also read: M’sian Receives His Teh O’ Ais Ikat Tepi in Dirty Plastic Vase at a Restaurant in Cheras & it Smells Bad!

