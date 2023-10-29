Students appreciate new look, clean school toilets

KUALA LUMPUR: There are students who resist the urge to use the toilets in schools because they are dirty, but this scenario has now changed.

"In the past (before the renovation), there was no bidet, only a rubber hose...even that was torn off and the toilet was dirty and uncomfortable. I used to resist the urge (to use the toilet at school) but now it's okay.Syed Mohamad Syed Nasir, 17, a fifth former at a boarding school, said the toilets at his school are now not only clean, but the equipment is also new and neat.

"Soon after that, I saw the toilet at my school being repaired. Alhamdulillah, the toilet is now clean and comfortable to use,” he said.Sharing a similar view is Arif Daniel, 16, who said that, as an athlete, he is of the view that the cleanliness of the school toilet is important as students would use it as a changing room after undergoing sports training. headtopics.com

Arif said that, thus far, the toilet at his school has not been repaired, and hopes that it can be expedited as he is also looking forward to using the new, clean toilet.On June 3, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, raised the issue of dirty school toilets, which he described as a never-ending problem.

The Prime Minister, when tabling Budget 2024 on Oct 13, said that the toilet repair projects in 8,354 schools would be almost completed by this year.Meanwhile, the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) president, Aminuddin Awang, said that teachers need to educate students on how to use the toilet, and the importance of cleanliness, so that the Madani generation can produce individuals who care about cleanliness. headtopics.com

