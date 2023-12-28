Struggling with Dark Spots? Here's What You Need to Know

If you struggle with dark spots, you know it’s a challenge to get rid of them, especially those stubborn ones. Dark spots or hyperpigmentation is a common skin concern for many, and while they’re generally harmless, they can impact one’s self-esteem and confidence. These spots appear when an excess of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour, accumulates in certain areas of the skin, leading to discolouration.
While the causes of hyperpigmentation are diverse, ranging from sun exposure to inflammation, there are a few common culprits. For example, sun-induced hyperpigmentation emerges from prolonged UV exposure, resulting in freckles, sunspots, or age spots. Whereas, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is triggered by skin trauma or inflammation, resulting in darkened areas during the healing process, often stemming from conditions like acne or wounds
