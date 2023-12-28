Struggling with Dark Spots? Here's What You Need to Know

If you struggle with dark spots, you know it’s a challenge to get rid of them, especially those stubborn ones. Dark spots or hyperpigmentation is a common skin concern for many, and while they’re generally harmless, they can impact one’s self-esteem and confidence. These spots appear when an excess of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour, accumulates in certain areas of the skin, leading to discolouration.

While the causes of hyperpigmentation are diverse, ranging from sun exposure to inflammation, there are a few common culprits. For example, sun-induced hyperpigmentation emerges from prolonged UV exposure, resulting in freckles, sunspots, or age spots. Whereas, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is triggered by skin trauma or inflammation, resulting in darkened areas during the healing process, often stemming from conditions like acne or wounds





JuiceMy » / 🏆 11. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

81.9% of Bumiputera Students Secure Spots in Local Universities for 2022 IntakeMCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong reveals the admission rates of Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera students in local universities for the 2022 intake.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

The Dark Side of Beauty Products: Toxicity in the MarketThe market is oversaturated with beauty products, and many of them contain toxic industrial compounds that can lead to serious health issues, including cancer.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Top Picks for a Frightfully Festive Season: Dark Horror Movies for the HolidaysWhen it comes to holiday classics, movies with gore, slashers, demons, and all that mischief probably won’t be in your must-watch Christmas movie. Here are our top picks for a frightfully festive season for all your horror folklore!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

New Game Releases for December 2023Check out the new game releases for December 2023, including Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, and get ready for some exciting gaming experiences.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Restoran Jom Rock Ipoh Yong Tau Fu in Sea ParkWith so many Ipoh transplants in the Klang Valley, there's always great excitement when one of them spots a place linked to their hometown. The latest is Restoran Jom Rock Ipoh Yong Tau Fu in Sea Park.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Hong Kong Luxury Retailers Adapt to Changing Demand for Luxury GoodsHong Kong's luxury retailers are adapting to fewer wealthy Chinese shoppers visiting the city and a shift towards tourists flocking to Instagram-coveted spots in trendy districts rather than splashing out on pricey branded gear.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »