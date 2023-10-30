Strong crowd brave rain at Selangor, Penang pro-Palestinian gatherings

Some 1,000 people participated in the ‘Solidariti 4 Palestin’ organised by the Malaysian Nasyid Entrepreneurs Council (Munsyid Malaysia) at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam October 29, 2023. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Rainy and cloudy conditions in Selangor and Penang did not deter the public from expressing support and solidarity for the people of Palestine in gatherings organised in both states.
The event, marked by Palestinian flag waving and echoes of ‘takbir’ and ‘Hancur Zionis dan Yahudi’ chants, began with Maghrib congregational prayers, followed by the Isyak prayers, solat hajat (prayer of need), and the recitation of Asmaul-Husna.
In Penang, over 2,000 Muslims in all-black attire and carrying flags and banners with the message ‘Free Palestine’ joined the ‘Himpunan Kasih Gaza’ at 4pm at the Central Seberang Perai District Mosque (SPT) in Bukit Mertajam. headtopics.com
Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid who attended the gathering described the cruelty inflicted by the Zionist regime on Muslims in Palestine as a brutal and inhumane act. “The issue of Palestine is not just a matter for Muslims but a humanitarian issue supported by the entire world, opposing the injustice by Israel.
Mohamad said the Palestinian Solidarity Fund, initiated on Oct 12, has collected almost RM1 million through contributions from the State Government, the Penang Islamic Religious Council, individuals, and corporate entities. headtopics.com