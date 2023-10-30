Stroke: no longer an old person’s disease

KUALA LUMPUR: To many people, strokes are associated with senior citizens – parents, grandparents and elderly relatives. But is it really an “old person’s disease”, as many believe?

Tee said data from the United States reveals that the prevalence of young stroke patients is estimated at about 10-14% of all stroke cases.caused by the blockage of an artery, and contributing to approximately 80% of all strokes; and“Conventional risk factors”, regardless if one is young or old, “include high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, and smoking”, Tee said.

If you experience even one symptom, seek medical treatment fast, she advised, preferably during the “golden hour of treatment” – typically 4.5 to six hours from the first detection of symptoms. These include thrombolytic treatment, an injectable medication that can open the blockage of the blood vessel, and mechanical thrombectomy, which refers to the removal of a blood clot from the brain. headtopics.com

Other treatment options are oral medications like blood thinners, cholesterol-lowering medications, and intravenous drips to keep the patient hydrated. If treated early, some of the brain tissue can be saved. “If you already exceed the golden hour, all that we can do is damage control,” Tee said.

Tee also described the first three months after the stroke as the “golden period of recovery”. During this time, patients usually recover quickly, making this ideal for stroke rehabilitation such as speech therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy.Dr Tee Sow Kuan advises young people to make their health a priority. headtopics.com

One’s lifestyle, Tee emphasised, is important. She advises against smoking and drinking alcohol, and advocates getting six to eight hours of sleep daily. Emotional wellbeing is equally crucial, as is eating a balanced diet.

