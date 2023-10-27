Striking Hollywood actors pass counteroffer ahead of further talks with studios

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

SAG-Aftra members gather as they walk the picket line on the 100th day of their ongoing strike outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California October 20, 2023. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 27 — Striking Hollywood actors have made a comprehensive counteroffer to the major studios, the SAG-Aftra performers’ union said in a post on social media platform X. headtopics.com

Negotiators for the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group representing Walt Disney Netflix and other major media companies, meet again today, the actors union said.

Ahead of today’s talks, a group of SAG-Aftra members published an open letter to the union leadership, urging the negotiating committee to continue fighting for improved compensation, royalties and workplace protections. headtopics.com

“We have not come all this way to cave now,” wrote the group calling itself Members In Solidarity. “We have not gone without work, without pay, and walked picket lines for months just to give up on everything we’ve been fighting for.”The latest counteroffer submitted by the actors union yesterday comes after media companies and the union representing striking US actors returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday.

