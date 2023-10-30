Strict screening to pick 500 top grads for MyBrin 2.0 post-grad studies

PUTRAJAYA: The MyBrain scholarship programme, which will be re-introduced next year as MyBrain 2.0, will conduct strict screening in the selection of 500 outstanding students a year, says Higher Education Ministry scholarship division secretary Mazlina MokhtarShe said the MyBrain 2.

Mazlina said potential students for the programme were also targeted among the general public who are not working, did not have a fixed income and IPTS lecturers to continue their postgraduate studies."This time, the ministry is focusing on students who can graduate on time, that’s why we will choose only the best. We will monitor them right from the beginning of their studies with the cooperation of the university,” she told Bernama recently.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, when launching the MyBrain 2.0 programme on Thursday (Oct 26), said MOHE has allocated RM20mil for each intake with a target of 500 recipients per year in competitive fields. headtopics.com

Master’s graduate Mohamad Afiq Amiruddin Parnon, 33, said the government’s decision to re-introduce the MyBrain programme will indeed help students, especially the disadvantaged, to pursue post-graduate studies.

"The reintroduction of this programme is also in line with the goal of promoting lifelong learning among Malaysians, and more importantly the knowledge gained can benefit the country,” said Mohamad Afiq, who will pursue a PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. headtopics.com

Dr Nor Nadia Zakaria, 37, said the MyBrain 2.0 programme will encourage more Malaysians to strive for a higher level of education. "The re-introduction of the MyBrain programme is excellent because many students are interested in continuing their studies but faced with financial constraints, some are willing to take out a bank loan to continue with post-grad studies.

