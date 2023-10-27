Strict but fair supervision will improve police service delivery, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Firm supervision of subordinates through close monitoring is crucial to improve service delivery by the police, says Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The Inspector-General of Police said society demands a high standard of service from the police, so those in supervisory roles must do their utmost to minimise opportunities for wrongdoings among their personnel."All department chiefs, commanders and supervisors must be fully responsible for supervising and monitoring the personnel and officers under them in a fair manner.

"The leaders must be fully aware of the actions of their personnel, give criticism and advise as well as take action against those who could tarnish the image of the force," he said in his speech during Bukit Aman's monthly assembly here on Friday (Oct 27). headtopics.com

Supervisors and commanders must be more aggressive in enforcing Rule 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 to ensure better service delivery for the people, he added. "For continuous effectiveness, instructions must be issued at every roll call, gathering or meeting at all levels until it is (fully) adopted and becomes part of the police culture," he said.

On another matter, Razarudin said the police are with the government and the rest of the world in voicing support for a stop to Zionist attacks against Palestine. "I will be launching Masjid Bukit Aman's Palestine Solidarity Emergency Fund together with MyFundAction at the closing of the 25th anniversary celebration of the mosque tonight.

