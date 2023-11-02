Stray Kitten Taken Care By Teacher And Students In Class 

A video of a stray kitten being fed has warmed the hearts of online users on TikTok. The clip which was shared by user, @mizzleeanne, showed a teacher and two students tending to the stray kitten in a classroom.

The wide-eyed kitten, unable to consume solid food, was gently fed a bottle of milk by one of the students. @mizzleeanne Adopt don't buy #duniacikgu #sekolahku #kucingcomel #catinclassroom ♬ Denting – Petra Sihombing

“We had three more minutes left for recess, but the poor kitten was already hungry and was making noise,” wrote the teacher in the video. Although it is unclear how they came across the poor kitten, the teacher was pleased to have taken good care of it. And the heartwarming act of kindness did not go unnoticed, with netizens expressing their gratitude.

One user conveyed their appreciation, saying, “Thank you for loving cats, especially stray cats. May you always be under God’s protection.” Another user, @muhammadirfran, took a moment to express their thanks to the teacher for her genuine kindness.One user, however, was interestingly curious to know what brand the milk was. While she was not sure as it was given by the student, she revealed that the brand she often used for her own cat is called Nicki.

When you are caring for a stray kitten, it is vital to know that the milk they slurp should be the right stuff. A mother’s milk is the gold standard, but if that is not an option, specially formulated-kitten milk replacers are the next best thing.The video also came with a short caption: “Adopt, don’t buy”. The caption sure speaks for itself, reminding us to consider adopting our furry friends from shelters or the streets instead of purchasing them from illegal breeders or pet stores.

