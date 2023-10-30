Stop talking about wiping out PTPTN debt, minister tells MPs

PETALING JAYA: Higher education minister Khaled Nordin has urged MPs to stop talking about wiping out the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) debts.

He said the government could not afford to wipe out the debt of 3.86 million borrowers, which amounted to about RM70.48 billion as of Sept 30. "The financial implication of wiping out PTPTN debts is not merely a paper loss. The government will have to bear the costs of eliminating the debts," he said in the Dewan Rakyat.As such, he said MPs should stop raising the issue, and that every time it was raised he would give the same answer."The unity government is not Pakatan Harapan or Barisan Nasional," he said.

