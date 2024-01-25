Stellantis to Take Over Sales and Distribution of Peugeot Vehicles in Malaysia

Stellantis will establish a new national sales company in Malaysia in 2024 to take over sales and distribution of Peugeot vehicles from Bermaz. This is part of Stellantis' growth ambitions in the ASEAN region and its electrification plans.





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Audi appoints PHS Automotive Malaysia as official distributor for MalaysiaPHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), part of Porsche Holding Salzburg, has been appointed as the official distributor for the Audi brand in Malaysia. PHSAM will handle wholesale, marketing, and aftersales for Audi in the country, with a focus on strengthening the SUV, S line, and quattro range.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia Achieves Record Auto Sales in 2023The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) announced record-breaking auto sales in 2023, with close to 800,000 units sold. This is the second consecutive year that total industry volume (TIV) exceeded 700,000 units. The passenger car sub-segment played a significant role in driving the sales, supported by a resilient domestic economy and stable socio-political environment. Factors such as SST-exempt bookings, new model launches, and an improved industry supply chain also contributed to the strong performance.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Introduces EQE SUV to its All-Electric EQ RangeMercedes-Benz Malaysia expands its all-electric EQ range with the introduction of the EQE SUV, featuring Digital Light headlights and an AMG Line exterior.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

OPPO Reno 11 Series Available for Pre-Order in MalaysiaOPPO has opened up pre-orders for the Reno 11 Series in Malaysia, offering customers various freebies and a chance to have their phone delivered by actresses Amelia Henderson and Jovane PJY.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Traffic Congestion Expected to Worsen in MalaysiaRoad safety expert warns that traffic congestion in Malaysia will worsen due to increasing vehicle ownership.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »