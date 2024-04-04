Stellantis considers production of low-cost electric vehicles from Leapmotor

Automotive group Stellantis is considering production of low-cost electric vehicles from Chinese brand Leapmotor, with the aim of producing up to 150,000 units a year from the Fiat manufacturing plant in Mirafiori, Turin, in Italy,has reported. Production of Leapmotor vehicles could commence at the Mirafiori plant in 2026 or 2027, sources have told the news outlet. In October, Stellantis agreed to purchase a 21% stake of Leapmotor for 1.5 billion euros (RM7.

6 billion) and to set up a joint venture, Leapmotor International in the Netherlands, which is controlled by Stellantis. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was quoted as saying in February that the automaker group could build Leapmotor vehicles in Italy if there is a good business case. “If we have the opportunity because it makes economic sense to manufacture Leapmotors’ cars in Italy, of course we will do . It only depends on our cost competitiveness and our quality competitiveness, Tavares sai

