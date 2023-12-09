Steel prices increase in Malaysia in November 2023

The unit price index of steel increased between 0.1 per cent and 2.0 per cent for almost all areas in November 2023 as compared to the previous month, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM). Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase in the price index of steel was in tandem with the changes in the price of iron ore and steel at the global level.

He said the unit price index for steel and metal sections remained unchanged for most areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. There was a slight decrease in the price index of this material for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan (-0.2 per cent), Terengganu and Kelantan (-0.3 per cent) and Kota Kinabalu (-0.3 per cent). The price index per unit of steel increased between 0.2 per cent to 4.2 per cent in November 2023 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. Nevertheless, the decrease in the unit price index of steel was recorded in Miri (-





