Stats Dept: Penang remains Malaysia’s top exporter in September

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy Penang remained Malaysia’s top exporter in September 2023, with a 34.6 per cent share, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM). — AFP picGEORGE TOWN, Oct 27 — Penang remained Malaysia’s top exporter in September 2023, with a 34.6 per cent share, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement, Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the next four states with the highest exports were Johor (19.3 per cent), Selangor (17.1 per cent), Sarawak (6.8 per cent) and Kedah (5.0 per cent).During the month under review, Penang’s exports were 10.1 per cent lower year-on-year (y-o-y) at RM43 billion, while imports declined 15.2 per cent y-o-y to RM20.9 billion.Overall, he said Malaysia’s total trade for September 2023 amounted to RM224. headtopics.com

He said exports were 13.7 per cent lower y-o-y, while imports fell 11.1 per cent over the same month last year due to an overall decline in most states. — Bernama

Read more:

malaymail »

Stats office: Births in Italy heading for new record low in 2023ROME, Oct 26 — Births in Italy are heading for a new record low this year, according to preliminary data that points to a deepening of the country’s long-standing demographic... Read more ⮕

Penang remains Malaysia’s top exporter with 34.6% shareMalaysia’s total trade amounted to RM224.4 billion, with exports and imports recorded at RM124.5 billion and RM100 billion, respectively. Read more ⮕

Stats Dept: Producer price index rebounds 0.2pc in September 2023 after seven consecutive months of declineKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysia’s producer price index (PPI) rebounded 0.2 per cent in September 2023 against a contraction of 2.2 per cent in August 2023 contributed by all... Read more ⮕

Fishermen rescue teen who fell from Penang BridgeKUALA TERENGGANU: A 16-month-old baby girl died after allegedly being left inside a car at a public university in the Kuala Nerus district on Tuesday (Oct 24). Read more ⮕

Penang PKR Wanita slams manipulation of Dr Wan Azizah’s photos with Sara NetanyahuGEORGE TOWN, Oct 25 — Penang PKR Wanita has slammed the irresponsible action of certain quarters who intentionally use photos of the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan... Read more ⮕

Penang DAP’s leadership spat shameful, says analystAzmi Hassan says the party should focus on securing more economic benefits for its people. Read more ⮕