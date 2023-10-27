Stats Dept: Export unit value index up 1.6pc in September 2023

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak's Sultan Nazrin named as deputy Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the higher export unit value index was led by an increase in the mineral fuels index (3.6 per cent), animal and vegetable oils and fats (2.6 per cent) and machinery and transport equipment (1.0 per cent). KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Malaysia's export unit value index in September 2023 rose by 1.6 per cent to 144.6 points from 142.3 points in the previous month, while the import unit value index increased by 1.

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the higher export unit value index was led by an increase in the mineral fuels index (3.6 per cent), animal and vegetable oils and fats (2.6 per cent) and machinery and transport equipment (1.0 per cent).

“Likewise, the export volume index rose by 6.5 per cent in the same month, in line with an increase in the machinery and transport equipment index (21.3 per cent), animal and vegetable oils and fats (7.0 per cent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (2.7 per cent),” he said in a statement.The seasonally adjusted export volume index slipped by 4.1 per cent from 161.1 points to 154.5 points.

The import unit value index also grew by 1.5 per cent in September 2023, contributed by a rise in the mineral fuels index (5.8 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (1.3 per cent) and chemicals (0.3 per cent). headtopics.com

