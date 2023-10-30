State Government to identify new cemetery sites in Kota Kinabalu

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the government is aware of the need to obtain new cemetery sites as existing ones are increasingly becoming full.

He said the City Hall and the Land and Survey Department have been asked to identify suitable vacant land, including in Inanam, Manggatal and Kepayan.

