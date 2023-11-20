Starfield's Latest Patch Adds DLSS Support and More

After some beta testing, Bethesda has released Starfield’s latest patch for PC and Xbox. This new update adds DLSS support, the ability to eat food you find in the world instantly, some much-needed graphical options, and plenty of bug fixes, too. Starfield’s 1.8.86 update is now live on Xbox Series X/S and PC. This update was first beta-tested via Steam earlier this month. It appears those tests went well, as Bethesda has now pushed the new update live for everyone.

This means that after months of paid mods and community drama, Starfield finally has official DLSS support, letting folks with compatible Nvidia graphics cards use DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame generation. But that’s not all that’s been added in this update. The new 1.8.86 update also adds the ability to eat food and drink items that you find in the world without having to pick them up first and chow down on them via the inventory scree





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starfield Will Receive NVIDIA DLSS Support Next WeekBethesda Game Studios recently announced that it will be bringing support for NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology to its latest IP, Starfield, starting next

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 14. / 26,25 Read more »

Starfield’s Player Character Was Almost Voiced By These CompanionsYour protagonist doesn’t (really) talk in Starfield, but they almost did

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Modern Warfare III and Starfield Highlight An Obnoxious TrendAre you getting sick of needing to clear out storage devices for the latest game yet?

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Let’s Collect All 18 Snow Globes In StarfieldIt’s time to explore the ruins of Earth while collecting fancy snow globes

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Xbox Fan Uses Sexy Butt Starfield Mod To Dunk On Spider-Man 2The console war has never been more absurd or nauseating

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Starfield Dev Suggests Smaller May Have Been BetterBethesda veteran Bruce Nesmith explains that game development is all about making ‘hard choices’

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »