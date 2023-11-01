Star Ocean 2 Gets The Definitive Remake Every Classic PS1 RPG Deserves

The quality of the new English voice acting varies from character to character, but it helps liven up The Second Story’s notoriously belabored and verbose script (you can switch it to Japanese or turn the volume off at any time from the settings menu). The amazing soundtrack has also been newly arranged by original composer Motoi Sakuraba to add real string instruments and live band performances.

