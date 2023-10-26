Standard Chartered falls into red on China-linked charges

Standard Chartered’s shares tumbled 10% to top the fallers board on London’s sliding stock market. (AFP pic)

LONDON: Asia-focused British bank Standard Chartered revealed today that it sank into the red in the third quarter on vast China-linked charges, sending its share price tumbling.That contrasted with profit after tax of US$964 million in the same part of last year, it said in a results statement.However, the performance was skewed by nearly US$900 million in charges linked to Standard Chartered’s exposure in China.

That included a US$700 million impairment on its stake in China Bohai Bank, which it said faces “subdued” earnings and a “challenging” macroeconomic outlook. The news sent Standard Chartered shares diving 10% to 642 pence, topping the fallers board on London’s sliding stock market. headtopics.com

“China remains both a blessing and a curse for Standard, with the country’s faltering economic recovery weighing heavily on these results,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.

Read more:

fmtoday »