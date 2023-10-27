ST12, Nidji pukau hampir 4,000 peminat: Penampilan mengejut Amy Search turut gamatkan SICC

Walaupun kedua-dua band dari Indonesia itu tidak lagi bersama vokalis asal masing-masing, ia langsung tidak melunturkan keterujaan peminat yang hadir. Daily Express Malaysia

Bahkan, kehadiran penyanyi rock legenda negara Datuk Amy Search yang membuat kejutan pada malam itu menjadikan konsert anjuran ZR Project dan MW Pertama itu lebih istimewa. Kehadiran Amy, yang sebelum itu menjayakan persembahan pada Program Sentuhan Agro Madani Negeri Sabah di Kompleks Likas, Kota Kinabalu, bagaikan menyuntik tenaga baharu kepada penonton apabila muncul di atas pentas menyanyikan lagu popular kumpulan Search, Isabella bersama ST12. Dear Daily Express reader,Ever since 1963, before the formation of Malaysia, The Daily Express has kept the public well-informed as well as helped shape Sabah & Labuan's development for 60 years.

