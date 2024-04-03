SSM e-Info portal supervision taken over by Raffcomm Technologies

On April 1, the official portal for corporate information search and purchase, Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (SSM) e-Info, made history once again. After nearly two decades of service with SSM since 2006, under the supervision of the fully bumiputra-owned company, Raffcomm Sdn. Bhd. (RAFFCOMM), the supervision of the 'SSM e-Info' portal is now taken over by its subsidiary, Raffcomm Technologies Sdn Bhd (RAFFTECH).

RAFFTECH is also not a stranger to SSM, or in the field of information technology, especially in the field of Digital Signature technology. RAFFTECH, as the holder of the Certification Authority license, has become a provider of digital certificates for the 'Digitally Certified True Copy' (DCTC) SSM documents

