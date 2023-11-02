SPPL VP Pallavi Singh on gaining Indian TV market share with Thomson, Kodak, Blaupunkt, Westinghouse

Blaupunkt as a brand has been present in India through its audio licensees for almost 25-30 years. It is also a brand that the middle age resonates with since high-end audio systems in cars were by Blaupunkt. It is a brand that we position as a premium one and has better audio quality since that is the brand’s forte.

The decision to expand our manufacturing capacity was driven by the fact that our current manufacturing facility was consistently operating at or above its maximum production capacity. To meet the growing demand for our products, the new manufacturing facility in Hapur was established.

5. Can you share insights into the current state of the Indian TV market and the challenges or trends that SPPL is navigating in this industry?The Indian TV market is currently experiencing a decline this year, which presents our most significant challenge. We are striving to maintain our price points despite the increasing inflation, even though this impacts our profit margins.

Specifically, regarding televisions, our aim is to secure a 10-12% market share by the end of 2024. These targets are part of our broader growth strategy as we continue to evolve and expand within the Indian consumer electronics market.While Xiaomi’s TVs are built around their PatchWall platform, our televisions stand out by being entirely based on the Android/Google software.

We anticipate a notable increase in sales during this period due to the World Cup’s popularity and the festive atmosphere. These initiatives and the excitement surrounding the event are expected to contribute to a positive sales outcome.

