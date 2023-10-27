UNLESS you hail from Lenggong in Perak, you’re unlikely to have heard of kebebe.Likened to som tam which is Thai grated green papaya salad, kebebe is made with ingredients typically found in the kampung and it packs an unusual combination of flavours: sour, sweet, salty, mildly bitter and spicy.Kiah (centre) with her son Muhd Fadhlin Ahmad Mazlan showing their various ‘pekasam’ products in vacuum-sealed packets.

“It is not easy to get these ingredients. Cermai is a seasonal fruit while the kelempong is difficult to find. “We will first grind belacan (dried shrimp paste) with dry ingredients such as the jackfruit pistil, sugar and salt before adding the others one by one.”

“We can buy some of it from Orang Asli or those who are staying near the jungle but the price has been slowly increasing due to the difficulty of finding some of these fruits. Md Razali (right) arranging the ‘kebebe’ ingredients to be cut into small pieces before they are mashed using a wooden mortar and pestle.“Perhaps in the future, we might have restaurants serving more of these traditional dishes. headtopics.com

“I have 11 children and only my husband was working at the time. I couldn’t work because I had no one to take care of my children. “These days, there are many shops selling pekasam.“The process of making pekasam takes a few weeks, from buying and preparing the fish to storing it in salt before mixing it with roasted rice.

“Before this, we operated in the back of my house where we cleaned the fish, fermented it and sold the products.While she is not worried about the continuity of pekasam, she hopes that more can be done by Perak government to promote local delicacies. headtopics.com

“We also have frozen pekasam beef, frozen Loma fish and Loma fish eggs that can be made into omelets, in addition to pekasam marine and fresh water fish,” Kiah added.A teacher from Terengganu, who wished to be known only as Suhaila, said more Perak dishes should be promoted abroad.

