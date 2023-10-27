Sports car crashes in ambulance in Putrajaya leaving two injured

KUALA LUMPUR: A traffic accident that led to an ambulance crashing to its side has injured two hospital workers.

Putrajaya OCPD Asst Comm Asmadi Abdul Aziz, in a statement on Friday (Oct 27), said that the accident occurred early Friday morning near Menara Usahawan in Putrajaya. CCTV footage of the accident showed the ambulance, which was on route to the Putrajaya hospital with a patient, was making a turn as a sports car collided into its side at a traffic light.

"The ambulance had turned on its sirens then and used its horn as it was moving across. The driver of the sports car lost control of his vehicle and failed to brake in time, hitting the ambulance at the left side," he said.

Two passengers in the ambulance, both female employees of the Putrajaya hospital aged 24 and 28 years old, suffered injuries. "One suffered injuries to the neck while the other had bruises to the hand and slight injuries at the head," he said.Urine tests on the driver, an Iraqi student from a nearby university, came back negative for drugs."The investigating officer determined that there had been no influence of alcohol and a urine test came back negative.

"The traffic light for the lane of the sports car was green at the time and was moving along with other cars," he said. He added that another car had blocked the view of the ambulance which had also blocked the siren lights.

