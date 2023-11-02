Spirit of harmony in Parliament, something to be proud of, says Dr Wee

"It was a rather interesting incident when Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong answered a question from Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (Igan-GPS) about the Malaysia Agreement 1963 in Parliament on Thursday (Nov 2).

"When it came to a second additional question, Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor allowed Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (Tumpat-PAS) to raise the question. "However, after members of the house saw the dejected face of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Semporna-Warisan), Mumtaz gave the ‘floor’ to Shafie to ask the question and this was granted by the Deputy Speaker," said the Ayer Hitam MP in a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 2).Subscribe nowJPJ issues 3,992 summonses during special ops in Negri

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: FT MCA Youth reps visit Parliament to learn about legislative process, says Dr WeeULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Dr Wee thanks Home Minister for meeting in ParliamentSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Perhilitan sahkan kehadiran harimau belang di Pos Kuala MuJabatan Perlindungan Hidupan Liar dan Taman Negara (Perhilitan) Perak mengesahkan menerima aduan berhubung kehadiran seekor harimau belang di kawasan Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Caution issued over tiger presence near Pos Kuala Mu in PerakPETALING JAYA: Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) auctioned off a Rolex watch gifted to him by King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia to aid the country's efforts in assisting Palestine through monetary contributions.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: In Perak, Orang Asli headman cautions tourists over tiger presence near Pos Kuala MuIPOH, Nov 1 — Tourists visiting Pos Kuala Mu in Sungai Siput, north of here, have been cautioned about the presence of tigers that are reportedly roaming nearby. Hadu Long, the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Caution issued over tiger presence near Pos Kuala Mu in PerakIPOH: Tourists visiting Pos Kuala Mu in Sungai Siput, north of here, have been cautioned about the presence of tigers that are reportedly roaming near...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕