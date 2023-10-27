Spiderman 2 Review - Game of The Year?

RM339 later, I found myself in front of my PS5, all excited and giddy like a young boy again. Heads up, this review is full of spoilers. So, you might want to read this after you have finished the game or if you don't mind spoilers.

After further investigation, you learn that Sandman was being pursued by a group of hunters, mainly Kraven the Hunter. If you are an avid webhead, you might notice the game is heavily inspired by “Kraven’s Last Hunt” storyline from the comic in 1987.To appease Kraven’s wish for a warrior’s death, he hunts after all the big baddies from Spiderman’s gallery of rogues. That includes Scorpion, Vulture, Shocker, Sandman, Lizard, Black Cat, and so forth.

As you could expect, the Spider-Men saved the day. Everything is rosy and peachy in New York again, or is it? True to Marvel’s tried and tested formula, you might want to stay tuned for 2 post-credit scenes. The first teases a potential debut of the Green Goblin while the second gives us a cliffhanger when it introduces Cindy a.k.a Cindy Moon/Silk. In case you don’t know, Silk is a spidey too.If you are new to Kraven and his story, there is absolutely no problem to understand the plot. headtopics.com

True to its comic book origins, our Spideys finally get web-wings as part of their default suit. You can activate these suits whenever you are in mid-air to traverse through maps faster. Thanks to the jet stream and up-streams scattered around the map, “flying” as Spider-Man is now possible.Combat-wise, the game introduces a Parry mechanic. So, instead of dodging enemies' attacks, you can parry them to replenish your focus bar.

On top of fighting, web-slinging and gliding across cities, there are multiple gameplay mechanics and side quests to keep you entertained. For instance, you can take pictures of the hustle and bustle of life in New York, chase drones, paint, play basketball, restructure genomes, collect Spider-bots and so forth.You can also perform tricks in midair to gain expInterestingly, these side quests are important for your character progression in-game. headtopics.com

