Speed Limit on Federal Roads in Malaysia Reduced for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

The speed limit on all federal roads in Malaysia will be temporarily reduced to 80 km/h from April 8 to 14 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration. The works ministry has instructed federal road concessionaires to suspend non-critical construction and maintenance works during this period to avoid disrupting traffic flow.

Elevete Patisserie Tampil Dengan Koleksi 'Dessert' Sempena Hari Raya Aidilfitri

SmartLane to be Activated for Hari Raya Aidilfitri CelebrationsThe activation of SmartLane sections along key highways in the country will be carried out once again for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year. Highway users are advised to wait for the announcements from highway concession companies regarding dates for the activation of SmartLane sections, as well as their locations. SmartLane activation has been criticised for causing confusion among highway users, notably resulting in publicised conflicts between car drivers and motorcyclists regarding its use.

Due to positive responses, the Smart Lane will be activated again for this Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Op Selamat 22 ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri on April 8 to 13

9 Must-Visit Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 Events in Klang Valley for Your Shopping Needs

Express Bus Fares to Increase by 10% During Hari Raya Aidilfitri CelebrationsExpress bus fares in the economy service category will increase by 10% from April 4 to 17 during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, says the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad). The Cabinet has approved a festive season surcharge of RM0.009 per kilometre, resulting in an increase in fares under the category to RM0.102 per kilometre. The Temporary Operator Licence application has also been opened for express bus services in conjunction with Hari Raya on April 10 and 11.

