Specialists race to release endangered trout in Albania's Lake Ohrid

Along the picturesque shores of Lake Ohrid, things have taken on a frantic pace at the Lin Hatchery in Albania’s Pogradec, as a team of specialists races to release the final batch of newly spawned trout this season. The hatchery specialises in breeding the “Ohrid Trout” — an indigenous species in the ancient lake that has struggled for years to maintain a healthy population amid habitat destruction, overfishing, and rampant pollution. Albania and Northern Macedonia, which both border Lake Ohrid, have signed agreements to ensure the trout’s survival, as a major uptick in tourism in the area has seen large amounts of development along the banks.

