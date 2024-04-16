Special Edition Hot Wheels Proton Saga with Malaysian Design to be Released Soon

Special Edition will be released in stores soon. While this particular release still features the same 1985 Proton Saga that wasThe gigantic replica of Saw Jane Harn ’s winning design.
Aside from featuring the first-ever model by the national automaker, the blister card for Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition also carries a different artwork. Made by Saw Jane Harn from Penang, the hand-drawn design featured plenty of Malaysian elements such as the Petronas Twin Towers, the National Monument, the Malayan tiger, the hornbill, and even our national flower, the hibiscus rosa-sinesis.
Saw’s design won the Hot Wheels x Proton Design Competition which was held in conjunction with the Art of Speed Malaysia expo last year. As part of the prize, she received the honour as the first kid in the world to have her hand-drawn artwork featured on Hot Wheels packaging.In the teaser, Hot Wheels did not mention the price tag for the Proton Saga Special Edition.
Expect it to be scooped by scalpers and sold off at e-commerce platforms at exorbitant prices right out of the door. Just take the Mainline version of the Proton Saga: it is currently being sold by scalpers at least 3 to 4 times its retail price. If the standard Hot Wheels Proton Saga release has already been traded at that level, expect the upcoming Proton Saga Special Edition to be pushed out by scalpers at an even higher price.
