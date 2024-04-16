Special Edition Hot Wheels Proton Saga with Malaysian Design to be Released Soon

Special Edition will be released in stores soon. While this particular release still features the same 1985 Proton Saga that wasThe gigantic replica of Saw Jane Harn ’s winning design.

Aside from featuring the first-ever model by the national automaker, the blister card for Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition also carries a different artwork. Made by Saw Jane Harn from Penang, the hand-drawn design featured plenty of Malaysian elements such as the Petronas Twin Towers, the National Monument, the Malayan tiger, the hornbill, and even our national flower, the hibiscus rosa-sinesis.

Saw’s design won the Hot Wheels x Proton Design Competition which was held in conjunction with the Art of Speed Malaysia expo last year. As part of the prize, she received the honour as the first kid in the world to have her hand-drawn artwork featured on Hot Wheels packaging.In the teaser, Hot Wheels did not mention the price tag for the Proton Saga Special Edition.

Expect it to be scooped by scalpers and sold off at e-commerce platforms at exorbitant prices right out of the door. Just take the Mainline version of the Proton Saga: it is currently being sold by scalpers at least 3 to 4 times its retail price. If the standard Hot Wheels Proton Saga release has already been traded at that level, expect the upcoming Proton Saga Special Edition to be pushed out by scalpers at an even higher price.

Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition Malaysian Design Saw Jane Harn Petronas Twin Towers National Monument Malayan Tiger

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition is finally coming to storesKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― Hot Wheels has confirmed that the Proton Saga Special Edition will be released in stores soon. While this particular release still features the same...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition is almost hereHot Wheels Proton Saga with Special Edition packaging coming to stores soon. Given the model's limited edition nature, it is going to be challenging to find it though.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Malaysian team conquers Kathmandu in a Proton WiraHe has passed Thailand, Laos, China, Nepal and soon Mecca!

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Proton S70 R3 racecar confirmed for Sepang 1,000 km (S1k) endurance race – sportier R3 roadcar to follow?Proton ‘S70 GT’ rendered by Theophilus Chin National carmaker Proton has announced that its motorsport arm, R3 Motorsports is developing a Proton S70 race car for entry into the Sepang 1000km (S1K) endurance race. The …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

JB jeweller gifts staff Proton X50 for outstanding workThis company provides employee travel and training benefits as well

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

2024 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro: Proton X70 C-SUV Rival with Impressive SpecsThe 2024 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is set to launch soon and is expected to be priced below RM130,000. With a powerful 1.6T engine producing 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque, it aims to compete directly with the Proton X70. The Tiggo 7 Pro offers a spacious interior and a generous boot space of 475 litres, which can be expanded to 1,672 litres with the rear seats folded. It is slightly larger than the X70, with a length of 4,513 mm, width of 1,862 mm, and height of 1,696 mm.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »