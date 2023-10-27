Speaker must take disciplinary action on tardiness

IT IS simply unacceptable that both the Health Minister and her Deputy were simultaneously absent during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat, and questions raised to the Health Ministry were replied to by a Deputy Minister from another ministry.
The Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Datuk Johari bin Abdul needs to take necessary disciplinary action against the Health Minister and her Deputy to serve as a deterrent for any Minister or Deputy Minister intending to skip Parliamentary sittings.
Prior to the 15th general election, Pakatan Harapan had constantly bandied that it would initiate institutional reforms if it was voted into office. Such pledges need to be turned into concrete action and actual implementation to indicate Pakatan’s seriousness and determination for reforms and not remain as mere lip service. headtopics.com
Just recently, MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong had informed that the eight questions raised by Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Wira Mas Ermieyati Samsudin was not answered by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa or her deputy, Lukanisman Awang Sauni as the two of them were absent from the Parliamentary session.
Instead and unexpectedly, the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Deputy Minister K. Saraswathy represented the Health Ministry - a very unusual situation indeed. It is understandable that the Health Minister may be temporarily absent from the Dewan Rakyat due to physical illness. headtopics.com
However, once Parliament proceedings have convened, both Minister and Deputy Minister cannot be concurrently absent from Parliament or attend functions at other locations.Lukanisman who was absent from the Q&A session at the Dewan Rakyat must be subjected to disciplinary measures as his absence is not only contemptuous against Parliament but also disrespectful against the sovereign head of state.