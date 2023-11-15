Spacious Condominium Home with Compelling Stories

There is so much personality and stories woven throughout this spacious, airy condominium home located at the top of a hill in a quiet part of Petaling Jaya. Here, every mesmerising piece tells a story and reflects the compelling stories of the occupants. It’s the home that Puan Sri Rathi Khoo shared with her late husband, renowned historian Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Datuk Dr Khoo Kay Kim.

Rathi’s touch is most evident in the beautiful needlework that adorns their home but it’s also in the vibrant colour palette and the tasteful selection of furniture and ornaments. “We had lived in Pantai Hills (Kuala Lumpur) for more than 30 years and another decade in Section 12, Petaling Jaya. But as we grew older, we came to realise that it was time for us to find a more manageable home,” recalls Rathi.The late Prof Khoo's library occupies one part of the apartment. “Our present home consists of two condo units. The corner unit was available for sale but the next door unit wasn’t. So our property agent had to do some convincing before we managed to purchase the second unit!” shares Rath

