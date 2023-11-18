SpaceX's Starship set for repeat test launch

SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft Starship, developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, is set for a repeat test launch from south Texas. The uncrewed launch is scheduled to take place at SpaceX's Starbase site on the Gulf of Mexico near Boca Chica. The objective of the mission is to get Starship off the ground and into space, then plunge through Earth's atmosphere for a splashdown off Hawaii's coast.





