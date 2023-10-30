SoyaCincau’s Malaysian EV Buyer’s Guide - October 2023 Edition

. Electric vehicles have since received more attention from the masses with more than 7,500 units registered so far this year up till September and that is already more than twice the amount of

Even the number of EV models that are available in Malaysia has also increased tremendously. Our May 2022’s buyer’s guide featured only 15 models but in SoyaCincau.com’s new list for October 2023, there are now 70 electric vehicles from 15 automakers are officially available in Malaysia.

On the other side of the spectrum, some out there don’t really care about range. Instead, they want to feed their need for speed with the exhilarating acceleration that you can easily get from electric vehicles.. With a WLTP-rated range of 696km, that means this EV can theoretically travel from Penang Bridge to Johor Causeway with just a single charge. headtopics.com

Moving on to the Premium class which is the biggest group in our list with 30 vehicles to choose from, onlyoffer more than 600km of range. However, Tesla’s offering takes the cake when you look at the range, performance, and price factors.Unfortunately, none of the EVs in our sub-RM200k Mainstream category can match these high-end range masters.

Normally, the Taycan Turbo S provides 617hp (460kW) which is already quite powerful but its true nature can be unleashed by activating the Launch Control mode. This mode allows you to access the EV’s full 751hp (560kW) output which would then catapult you from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. headtopics.com

So, what if you still want that mind-blowing level of acceleration but without breaking your coffers too much? Well, there are several sub-4 seconds EVs in our list such as theI believe many would agree with me that value is not just about being the cheapest.

Buyers return to China’s largest trade fair but orders still elusiveGUANGZHOU, Oct 30 — Foreign buyers returned in force for the autumn round of the world’s largest trade show, heading towards pre-Covid numbers, but Chinese sellers said... Read more ⮕

How Many Drops of CBD Oil Should You Take Before Bed: Dosage GuideIn this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the world of cannabidiol oil dosage, helping you understand the factors that influence your ideal dosage Read more ⮕

Arabian Gambling Oasis: Your Guide to Online Casinos for Arab PlayersToday, we want to talk about the guide to online casinos for Arab players. Without further ado, let us talk about this subject in detail. Read more ⮕

Brain drain of Malaysian young will worsen ageing situationAS Malaysia heads towards being an aged nation, effective policies are needed to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of this inevitable phenomenon. Read more ⮕

Sabahan recognised as first Malaysian to do winter research in AntarcticaKuala Lumpur: Prof Dr Justin Sentian of the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), has been recognised as the first Malaysian to conduct winter research in Antarctica and to have spent the most time - seven months - in the icy continent. Read more ⮕

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with Singapore PM LeeOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕