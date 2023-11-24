Southeast Asia's Logistics Sector Thrives Amidst Challenges

The ongoing problem of high logistics costs exacerbated by Covid-19, has affected Southeast Asia due to disruptions in supply and demand, geopolitical and economic uncertainties, surging inflation, and other factors. However, the region’s logistics sector is witnessing remarkable growth, propelled by the region's fast growing economies and positive macroeconomic fundamentals such as population growth and a burgeoning middle class.

To meet the demands of a growing market, the logistics industry is changing by adopting technology to solve supply chain challenges, particularly in the three layers: first mile, middle mile, and last mile. The premise of first-mile delivery is getting the product from its initial location (the manufacturer or the supplier) to another location, usually a central warehouse, where it can be prepared for further transportation. Imagine you've ordered a bottle of body wash online





DNewsAsia » / 🏆 23. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rate hike wagers take hold in Southeast Asia after Indonesia’s hikeTraders are pricing a roughly one in five chance that Bank Negara Malaysia will hike interest rates.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysia’s median 5G speed ranked fastest in Southeast Asia, third globallyKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s median 5G speed is at 485.25Mbps, ranked the fastest amongst Southeast Asian countries and third globally, said Minister of C...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia’s median 5G speed ranks fastest in Southeast Asia, third globallyMinister Fahmi Fadzil says 5G adoption rate at end of September stood at 7.4%, with 2.5 million mobile users subscribing to the 5G network.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

KKD: Malaysia’s median 5G speed is fastest in Southeast Asia, 3rd globallyThe Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has announced that our country’s current median 5G speed is at 485.25Mbps. As such makes it the fastest amon

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

Fahmi Fadzil: M'sia Has the Fastest Median 5G Network Speed in Southeast Asia, 3rd GloballyCommunications and Digital (KKD) Minister Fahmi Fadzil has announced that Malaysia's median 5G network speed is the fastest among Southeast Asian countries

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

AIT Worldwide adds Penang to expand Southeast Asia footprintThe Penang logistics facility enables shippers to diversify sourcing options, reducing supply chain risk, says AIT Worldwide.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »