South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their first child

The news was confirmed by the 36-year-old singer-actor’s agency Human Made, which he set up in mid-2021. The pregnancy was also confirmed later by his wife’s agency 9ato Entertainment, which added that she is due to give birth in February 2024 and will prioritise her health and the stability of the pregnancy.Filming of the historical romance K-drama is expected to continue until the final week of the broadcast, but her part is almost completed.

The celebrity couple first went public with their relationship in May 2021 and tied the knot on April 7, 2023. There were rumours of her pregnancy before and shortly after the wedding, but her agency denied them. – The Straits Times/Asia News NetworkSouth Korean star Lee Seung-gi getting married to actress Lee Da-in in AprilMatthew Perry's death: Inside the investigation to determine how the 'Friends' actor diedSinger Selina Jen of S.H.

