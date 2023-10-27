Sources: Western Digital’s stop-start merger talks with Japan’s Kioxia stall

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

South Korea’s SK Hynix, itself a major memory chip maker and rival to both companies, yesterday said it did not back the deal, citing the potential impact on the value of its investment in Kioxia. Kioxia declined to comment. Western Digital and Bain Capital did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The combined company would control a third of the global NAND flash market, on par with top player Samsung Electronics , threatening the position of Hynix, the world’s No. 3 maker of NAND flash memory.Asked about the cancellation, Japanese Industry and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters the government would follow up on the situation and continue to support Kioxia as the company is an important manufacturer of advanced chips. headtopics.com

Since they first started merger talks two years ago, Kioxia and Western Digital’s negotiations have often stalled over a number of issues, including valuation discrepancies. There are also concerns about potential antitrust issues, with Chinese regulators posing a big hurdle.

Last year, Western Digital launched a review of strategic alternatives, after activist Elliott Investment Management disclosed a stake of nearly US$1 billion in the company and pushed it to separate those businesses. headtopics.com

