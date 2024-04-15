Sony Xperia VI: New Flagship Model Revealed

In case you forgot, Sony is still making its Xperia smartphones and they are expected to reveal their new flagship model in the coming months. The new model is the Sony Xperia VI, which is the 6th generation of the Xperia 1 flagship series. While the overall slim candy bar design remains unchanged, the Xperia VI may come with a different display which could be seen as a downgrade for some., the Sony Xperia VI looks quite similar to the past few models.
Compared to the current Xperia 1, the new Mark VI is said to be shorter, wider, and a bit thicker. Instead of a 21:9 aspect ratio, the new display is said to be 19.5:9, which is similar to the current, it still stands out for having a 4K HDR OLED display. However, it is said that Sony might ditch the 4K display for a more modest 2K panel instead.
The reality is that most of the time, the Xperia 1 flagships don’t run on 4K all the time. The maximum resolution is only enabled on certain apps or when displaying ultra-high-resolution photos and videos. It seems that Sony realised that it could be more cost and power-efficient to use a 2K display instead of the Mark VI.
Sony Xperia VI
