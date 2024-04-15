Sony Xperia VI: New Flagship Model Revealed

In case you forgot, Sony is still making its Xperia smartphones and they are expected to reveal their new flagship model in the coming months. The new model is the Sony Xperia VI, which is the 6th generation of the Xperia 1 flagship series. While the overall slim candy bar design remains unchanged, the Xperia VI may come with a different display which could be seen as a downgrade for some., the Sony Xperia VI looks quite similar to the past few models.

Compared to the current Xperia 1, the new Mark VI is said to be shorter, wider, and a bit thicker. Instead of a 21:9 aspect ratio, the new display is said to be 19.5:9, which is similar to the current, it still stands out for having a 4K HDR OLED display. However, it is said that Sony might ditch the 4K display for a more modest 2K panel instead.

The reality is that most of the time, the Xperia 1 flagships don’t run on 4K all the time. The maximum resolution is only enabled on certain apps or when displaying ultra-high-resolution photos and videos. It seems that Sony realised that it could be more cost and power-efficient to use a 2K display instead of the Mark VI.

Sony Xperia VI Flagship Model Smartphone Display Design

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sony Xperia 1 VI could disappoint some fans with its choice of camera hardwareLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Sony Xperia 1 VI Leaked Renders Point To The Same Design As Its PredecessorLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Sony Xperia 1 VI Render Leak Suggests No More 21:9 ScreenLeaked renders of the Sony Xperia 1 VI suggests that the series is dropping its 21:9 aspect ratio, an element that has defined the series.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Sony isn’t discontinuing the Xperia 5 series: hints real life image of Xperia 5 VI protective caseLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: Qualcomm's new processor for flagship smartphones on a budgetThe Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is Qualcomm's new processor, which is aimed at making their flagship experience more accessible to both OEM partners and consumers.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Next-Gen flagship Snapdragon chip “Pakala” & reference device slip in new Qualcomm videoLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »