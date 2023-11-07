Sony's PlayStation 5 Audio Devices Detected in Bluetooth SIG Certification Database

During the initial announcement, Sony shared details about the design and essential features of the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset specifically designed for the PlayStation 5. Pre-orders for the Pulse Explore earbuds were recently opened and both products have now been detected in the Bluetooth SIG certification database, suggesting they might become available in the market soon.

The Pulse Explore earbuds prioritize lossless audio quality and low-latency performance, while the Pulse Elite headset offers upgraded features such as lossless audio quality and AI-enhanced noise cancellation. The earbuds are priced at $199 and available in various regions, while the headset is priced at $149.99

