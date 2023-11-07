Sony Discontinues Integration with X on PS4 and PS5

Sony has announced that users will soon lose the ability to post and view content on X directly from their PS4 or PS5. The integration has been discontinued, likely due to X's decision to lock its API behind a paywall. Users are encouraged to use the PlayStation mobile app to share clips or screenshots instead.

