Sonos Move 2 Review: A Long-Needed Revision

There were some technical difficulties with the initial publication of this review, which left it being published incomplete in its form. We have rectified this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused. The Sonos Move 2 made its debut back in September this year and finally managed to make its way into our lab. I'm not going to lie: this speaker had me sitting in the lab alone at times, in awe with what a long-needed revision to its internals is truly capable of producing.

What Am I Looking At? If you're coming from the original Move, then the Move 2 is going to look entirely familiar. In fact, it's downright identical. The biggest update from its predecessor, though, is that the Move 2 is a stereo speaker, featuring two tweeters now, instead of one. On top of that, it's also got a nice and surprisingly powerful woofer inside, to help drive what Sonos calls 'deep, dynamic, and clean bass'. Like the Era 100 and Era 300, the Move 2 uses a touch-based volume slider, along with improved touch-based function





LowyatNET » / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Sonos Move 2Sonos Move 2 Lightning Review: Great Sounding But Confused Portable Speaker

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Machenike L16A Gaming Laptop ReviewA review of the Machenike L16A gaming laptop, a thin and light option for esports players.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Move on China and Indian tourists hailed: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and IndustryKota Kinabalu: Visa on arrival is a very good policy that can attract and increase the number of Chinese tourists visiting Malaysia, says Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) President, Datuk Michael Lui.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

(Video) “Shut Up”: Local Man Refuses To Move From Women-Only MRT CoachIt’s been a while since RapidKL began implementing women-only coaches for the MRT Kajang Line trains - but unfortunately, there are still men who board the

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Nga Kor Ming: Sarawak’s move into Green Hydrogen Economy a game changerKUCHING, Nov 8 — Sarawak’s big move into Green Hydrogen Economy is a game changer to the state and exemplary to Malaysia, said Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Woman stages ‘funeral’ party to help her move on from ex-boyfriendWHAT lengths would you go to cope with a breakup? In today’s day and age, there are numerous options to consider. You can block your ex’s phone number...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »