Sonos Move 2 Review: A Long-Needed Revision

There were some technical difficulties with the initial publication of this review, which left it being published incomplete in its form. We have rectified this issue and apologise for any inconvenience caused. The Sonos Move 2 made its debut back in September this year and finally managed to make its way into our lab. I'm not going to lie: this speaker had me sitting in the lab alone at times, in awe with what a long-needed revision to its internals is truly capable of producing.
What Am I Looking At? If you're coming from the original Move, then the Move 2 is going to look entirely familiar. In fact, it's downright identical. The biggest update from its predecessor, though, is that the Move 2 is a stereo speaker, featuring two tweeters now, instead of one. On top of that, it's also got a nice and surprisingly powerful woofer inside, to help drive what Sonos calls 'deep, dynamic, and clean bass'. Like the Era 100 and Era 300, the Move 2 uses a touch-based volume slider, along with improved touch-based function
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »
Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
(Video) “Shut Up”: Local Man Refuses To Move From Women-Only MRT CoachIt’s been a while since RapidKL began implementing women-only coaches for the MRT Kajang Line trains - but unfortunately, there are still men who board the
Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »