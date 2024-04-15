Someone Created a Version of Doom Filled with Microtransactions

The original Doom , released in 1993, is a damn fine video game. But what if every time you picked up an item you had to pay a small fee to keep playing? That seems like a terrible way to experience this classic shooter . But someone went and made that version of Doom , just in case you were morbidly curious about what the beloved shooter would look like filled with annoying microtransactions.

At that point a QR code appears and you have to scan it with your phone and pay a small fee to continue. Once you’ve paid, Doom unpauses and you can keep playing. “We need to STOP running Doom on new things and START putting new things into Doom,” said Guy Dupont on Twitter. According to the developer, this was their entry into the annual “Boston Stupid Shit No One Needs & Terrible Ideas Hackathon.

Doom Microtransactions Classic Shooter Terrible Technology Hacks

