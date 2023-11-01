Some rush to stock up before float

“We usually finish selling our chickens at around 11am but on Tuesday, we finished selling about 200 chickens three hours earlier. Haikal, 26, said there was no need to worry or panic buy as he is still selling standard chicken at RM9 per kg, which is lower than the previous ceiling price of RM9.40.

Another poultry seller at the Johor Jaya market, Foo Dek Seng, maintained the price of her super chicken at RM11 per kg.“Although the previous ceiling price of super chicken set by the government was RM10.40 per kg, my customers can accept my price because we clean the birds very well,” said the 65-year-old.

Retiree Calvin Lee, 62, was happy to find that the mini market near his house in Taman Gaya maintained the price of poultry at RM8.50 per kg. “Government agencies should also heavily promote the consumer affairs hotline for people to report profiteering to prevent unscrupulous sellers from hiking up the price of chicken unnecessarily,” he added.

“I heard that some ayam penyet sellers started to increase their price by RM1 two weeks ago, even before the lifting of the chicken subsidy was announced by the government.

